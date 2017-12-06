Quill and Quire

Awards

« Back to
Quillblog

Tanya Talaga, James Maskalyk, Jan Wong longlisted for RBC Taylor Prize

Ten titles have been nominated for the 2018 RBC Taylor Prize, which acknowledges excellence in Canadian literary non-fiction. James Maskaly’s shortlisted title, Life on the Ground Floor: Letters From the Edge of Emergency Medicine (Doubleday Canada), has already won the Hilary Weston Writers’ Trust Prize for Nonfiction. Tanya Talaga’s Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City (House of Anansi Press) is also up for the B.C. National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction, which will be announced Feb. 1.

Jurors Christine Elliott, Anne Giardini, and James Polk read 153 titles submitted by Canadian and international publishers. In a statement, the jury praised this year’s crop of non-fiction titles for their diversity and inclusion of Indigenous voices and issues.

The longlisted titles are:

  • Island of the Blue Foxes: Disaster and Triumph on Bering’s Great Voyage to Alaska, Stephen R. Bown (Douglas & McIntyre)
  • How to Fall in Love with Anyone, Mandy Len Catron (Simon & Schuster)
  • Yardwork: A Biography of an Urban Place, Daniel Coleman (Wolsak and Wynn Publishers)
  • The Marriott Cell: An Epic Journey from Cairo’s Scorpion Prison to Freedom, Mohamed Fahmy and Carol Shaben (Random House Canada)
  • Solitude: A Singular Life in a Crowded World, Michael Harris (Doubleday Canada)
  • Life on the Ground Floor: Letters From the Edge of Emergency Medicine, James Maskalyk (Doubleday Canada)
  • A History of Canada in Ten Maps: Epic Stories of Charting a Mysterious Land, Adam Shoalts (Allen Lane Canada/Penguin Random House Canada)
  • Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City, Tanya Talaga (House of Anansi Press)
  • In the Name of Humanity, Max Wallace (Allen Lane Canada/PRHC)
  • Apron Strings: Navigating Food and Family in France, Italy, and China, Jan Wong (Goose Lane Editions)

The shortlist will be announced Jan. 10, with the winner revealed on Feb. 26.