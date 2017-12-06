Tanya Talaga, James Maskalyk, Jan Wong longlisted for RBC Taylor Prize

Ten titles have been nominated for the 2018 RBC Taylor Prize, which acknowledges excellence in Canadian literary non-fiction. James Maskaly’s shortlisted title, Life on the Ground Floor: Letters From the Edge of Emergency Medicine (Doubleday Canada), has already won the Hilary Weston Writers’ Trust Prize for Nonfiction. Tanya Talaga’s Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City (House of Anansi Press) is also up for the B.C. National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction, which will be announced Feb. 1.

Jurors Christine Elliott, Anne Giardini, and James Polk read 153 titles submitted by Canadian and international publishers. In a statement, the jury praised this year’s crop of non-fiction titles for their diversity and inclusion of Indigenous voices and issues.

The longlisted titles are:

Island of the Blue Foxes: Disaster and Triumph on Bering’s Great Voyage to Alaska, Stephen R. Bown (Douglas & McIntyre)

How to Fall in Love with Anyone, Mandy Len Catron (Simon & Schuster)

Yardwork: A Biography of an Urban Place, Daniel Coleman (Wolsak and Wynn Publishers)

The Marriott Cell: An Epic Journey from Cairo’s Scorpion Prison to Freedom, Mohamed Fahmy and Carol Shaben (Random House Canada)

Solitude: A Singular Life in a Crowded World, Michael Harris (Doubleday Canada)

Life on the Ground Floor: Letters From the Edge of Emergency Medicine, James Maskalyk (Doubleday Canada)

A History of Canada in Ten Maps: Epic Stories of Charting a Mysterious Land, Adam Shoalts (Allen Lane Canada/Penguin Random House Canada)

Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City, Tanya Talaga (House of Anansi Press)

In the Name of Humanity, Max Wallace (Allen Lane Canada/PRHC)

Apron Strings: Navigating Food and Family in France, Italy, and China, Jan Wong (Goose Lane Editions)

The shortlist will be announced Jan. 10, with the winner revealed on Feb. 26.