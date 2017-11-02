Quill and Quire

Margaret Atwood gets romantic with East Coast filmmakers

Margaret Atwood isn’t the first author that comes to mind when one thinks of romantic comedies, but she does know a few things about telling stories on screen, as evidenced by her work as consulting producer and co-writer on the Emmy-winning adaptation of her novel The Handmaid’s Tale.

Atwood’s latest foray into the business is a far cry from the dark world of Gilead. She recently was brought in as creative consultant and script editor for Hopeless Romantic, a feature film currently in production in Halifax. The omnibus story is written and directed by six East Coast women filmmakers: Martine Blue, Deanne Foley, Latonia Hart, Ruth Lawrence, Stephanie Joline Clattenburg, and Megan Wennberg.

The Nova Scotia/Newfoundland co-production is produced by Hart, Jay Dahl, and Bill Niven.