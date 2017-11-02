Margaret Atwood gets romantic with East Coast filmmakers

Margaret Atwood isn’t the first author that comes to mind when one thinks of romantic comedies, but she does know a few things about telling stories on screen, as evidenced by her work as consulting producer and co-writer on the Emmy-winning adaptation of her novel The Handmaid’s Tale.

Atwood’s latest foray into the business is a far cry from the dark world of Gilead. She recently was brought in as creative consultant and script editor for Hopeless Romantic, a feature film currently in production in Halifax. The omnibus story is written and directed by six East Coast women filmmakers: Martine Blue, Deanne Foley, Latonia Hart, Ruth Lawrence, Stephanie Joline Clattenburg, and Megan Wennberg.

The Nova Scotia/Newfoundland co-production is produced by Hart, Jay Dahl, and Bill Niven.