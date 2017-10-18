Heather O’Neill, Kathleen Winter among 2017 QWF Literary Award finalists

The Quebec Writers’ Federation has named the finalists and juries for its annual literary awards, recognizing excellent English-language literature from the province’s authors and publishers in six categories:

Children’s/YA (judged by Catherine Austen, Lisa Doucet, and Raziel Reid)

Kate Lavut, Chico (Paper Dog Press)

Karen Nesbitt, Subject to Change (Orca Book Publishers)

Lori Weber, Lightning Lou (Dancing Cat Books)

Paragraphe Hugh MacLennan Prize for Fiction (judged by Peggy Herring, La Florya Gautheir, and Vish Khanna)

Heather O’Neill, The Lonely Hearts Hotel (HarperCollins)

Cora Siré, Behold Things Beautiful (Signature Editions)

Kathleen Winter, Lost in September (Knopf Canada)

Concordia University First Book Prize (judged by Marilyn Bowering, Adrian Harewood, and Alexia Moyer)

Ariela Freedman, Arabic for Beginners (Linda Leith Publishing)

Jocelyn Parr, Uncertain Weights and Measures (Goose Lane Editions)

J. Jacob Ptashnik, The Golem of Hampstead and Other Stories (Penny-a-Page Press)

Mavis Gallant Prize for Non-fiction (to be judged by Chris Frey, Rod MacLeod, and Rebecca Margolis)

E.A. Heaman, Tax, Order and Good Government: A New Political History of Canada, 1867–1917 (McGill-Queen’s University Press)

Laila Parsons, The Commander: Fawzi al-Qawuqji and the Fight for Arab Independence, 1914–1948 (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

Sandra Perron, Out Standing in the Field: A Memoir by Canada’s First Female Infantry Officer (Cormorant Books)

A.M. Klein Prize for Poetry (judged by Geoffrey Cook, George Murray, and Jennifer Still)

Linda Besner, Feel Happier in Nine Seconds (Coach House Boooks)

Rebecca Păpucaru, The Panic Room (Nightwood Editions)

Erin Robinsong, Rag Cosmology (BookThug)

Cole Foundation Prize for Translation (judged by Renée Desjardins, Jeffrey Moore, and Greg Robinson)

Peter Feldstein for The Pauper’s Freedom: Crime and Poverty in Nineteenth-Century Quebec (McGill-Queen’s University Press), from Jean-Marie Fecteau’s La liberté pauvre (VLB éditeur)

Karen Ocana for Rooms (Guernica Editions), from Louise Dupré ‘s Chambres (Les Éditions du remue-ménage)

Claire Holden Rothman for Sun of a Distant Land (Véhicule Press), from David Bouchet’s Soleil (Les Éditions Peuplade)

Donald Winkler for A Tea in the Tundra / Nipishapui Nete Mushuat (BookLand Press), from Joséphine Bacon’s Un thé dans la toundra : Nipishapui Nete Mushuat (Mémoire d’encrrier)

The six winners, who will each receive a prize of $2,000, will be announced at a ceremony on Nov. 21.