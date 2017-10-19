Andrea Lynn Beck’s Good Morning, Canada selected for TD Grade One Book Giveaway

Good Morning, Canada, the latest picture book by Toronto-based children’s author and illustrator Andrea Lynn Beck, has been selected by TD for its annual Grade One Book Giveaway, the largest free-book distribution program to kids in the country. The 2017 Scholastic Canada title – which features moose, beavers, and Canadian geese – was selected for its patriotic theme in honour of Canada’s sesquicentennial year.

More than 550,000 copies of Good Morning, Canada will be distributed to Grade 1 students nationwide later this fall by TD and the Canadian Children’s Book Centre. Beck will visit young readers in various Canadian cities as part of the program.