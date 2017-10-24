Women writers dominate bpNichol Chapbook Award shortlist

The Meet the Presses collective has revealed the finalists for this year’s bpNichol Chapbook Award, which presents $4,000 annually to the author – and $500 to the publisher – of an exceptional poetry chapbook released in Canada the year prior.
A jury comprising Helen Guri and Hoa Nguyen selected the following shortlist from more than 60 submissions:
- Dana Claxton, The Patient Storm (above/ground press)
- Doris Fiszer, The Binders (Tree Press)
- Stevie Howell, Summer (Desert Pets Press)
- Sonnet L’Abbé, Anima Canadensis (Junction Books)
- Nanci Lee, Preparation (FreeFall Literary Society of Calgary)
- Renee Sarojini Saklikar, After the Battle of Kingsway, the bees (above/ground)
The winner will be announced at the Meet the Presses Indie Literary Market at Toronto’s Trinity–St. Paul’s Centre on Nov. 18.