Women writers dominate bpNichol Chapbook Award shortlist

The Meet the Presses collective has revealed the finalists for this year’s bpNichol Chapbook Award, which presents $4,000 annually to the author – and $500 to the publisher – of an exceptional poetry chapbook released in Canada the year prior.

A jury comprising Helen Guri and Hoa Nguyen selected the following shortlist from more than 60 submissions:

Dana Claxton, The Patient Storm (above/ground press)

Doris Fiszer, The Binders (Tree Press)

Stevie Howell, Summer (Desert Pets Press)

Sonnet L’Abbé, Anima Canadensis (Junction Books)

Nanci Lee, Preparation (FreeFall Literary Society of Calgary)

Renee Sarojini Saklikar, After the Battle of Kingsway, the bees (above/ground)

The winner will be announced at the Meet the Presses Indie Literary Market at Toronto’s Trinity–St. Paul’s Centre on Nov. 18.