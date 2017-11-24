Quill and Quire

2017 Speaker’s Book Award shortlist announced

The Legislative Assembly of Ontario has released its shortlist for this year’s Speaker’s Book Award. Among this year’s nominees are Shawn Micallef, for this book Frontier City: Toronto on the Verge of Greatness (McClelland & Stewart); Toronto Star reporter Tanya Talaga, for Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City (House of Anansi Press); and Trevor Cole, for The Whisky King: The Remarkable True Story of Canada’s most Infamous Bootlegger and the Undercover Mountie on his Trail (HarperCollins). 

The Speaker’s Book Award brings awareness to Ontario-centric books of a historical, regional, cultural, or parliamentary nature written by Ontarians.

The winning entries will be announced at a ceremony at the Ontario Legislative Building on March 5.