Heather O’Neill’s novel The Lonely Hearts Hotel (HarperCollins) took home the $2,000 Paragraphe Hugh MacLennan Prize for Fiction at the 2017 Quebec Writers’ Federation’s literary awards on Nov. 21. The annual prize honours fiction by English-language authors living in Quebec.

O’Neill’s book tells the story of two orphans in the 1920s who imagine a bright future for themselves.

Five other prizes, all worth $2,000, were also awarded at the QWF awards gala, held in Montreal.