Tessa McWatt among 2018 Eccles British Library Writer’s Award winners

Canadian author and screenwriter Tessa McWatt is one of two winners of this year’s Eccles British Library Writer’s Award. The award, now in its seventh year, promotes awareness of the British Library collections relating to the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. Winners receive £20,000 and access to the British Library’s collections to research their upcoming publications during a residency.

McWatt, who teaches creative writing at the University of East London, will research a memoir that explores the cultural duality of her Guyanese-Canadian heritage.

British author Stuart Evers was the co-winner of this year’s award.