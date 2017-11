Winnipeg has named Di Brandt the city’s first poet laureate. Brandt was selected by the Winnipeg Arts Council and members of the local poetry community for her “artistry, experience and commitment to the community.”

In her role, Brandt – whose award-winning collections include questions i asked my mother, Now You Care, and Walking to Mojácar – will create new works, make public appearances, and host the city’s 2018–2019 World Poetry Day events.