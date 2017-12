Poet Rupi Kaur and YouTube star Lilly Singh have been named GoodRead Choice Award winners. More than 3.8 million votes were cast in 20 categories by members of the book-reviewing platform.

Kaur’s sophomore collection, the sun and her flowers (Simon & Schuster Canada), won in the poetry category. Singh’s How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life (Doubleday Canada) topped the non-fiction list.