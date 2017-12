Creative non-fiction author Emily Urquhart has been named Wilfrid Laurier University’s Edna Staebler writer-in-residence for winter 2018.

Urquhart, who is based in Kitchener, Ontario, is the author of Beyond the Pale: Folklore, Family, and the History of our Hidden Genes (HarperCollins, 2015), which was shortlisted for the B.C. National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction.