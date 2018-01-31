Quill and Quire

Catherine Hernandez, Omar El Akkad, Eden Robinson nominated for OLA’s Evergreen Award

Catherine Hernandez (Zahra Siddiqui)

A diverse list of titles have been nominated for this year’s Ontario Library Association’s Evergreen Award. A committee of library professionals selected the finalists for the adult-reading program, with the winner to be selected by readers.

The nominees are:

  • All We Leave Behind: A Reporter’s Journey into the Lives of Others, Carol Off (Random House Canada)
  • American War: A Novel, Omar El Akkad (McClelland and Stewart Emblem)
  • The Clothesline Swing, Ahmad Danny Ramadan (Nightwood Editions)
  • The Dark and Other Love Stories, Deborah Willis (Hamish Hamilton Canada)
  • Glass Beads, Dawn Dumont (Thistledown Press)
  • Gone to Pot, Jennifer Craig (Second Story Press)
  • The Last Neanderthal, Claire Cameron (Doubleday Canada)
  • Scarborough, Catherine Hernandez (Arsenal Pulp Press)
  • Solitude: In Pursuit of a Singular Life in a Crowded World, Michael Harris (Anchor Canada)
  • Son of a Trickster, Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada)

The winning title will be announced in September during Ontario Public Library Week.