Catherine Hernandez, Omar El Akkad, Eden Robinson nominated for OLA’s Evergreen Award

A diverse list of titles have been nominated for this year’s Ontario Library Association’s Evergreen Award. A committee of library professionals selected the finalists for the adult-reading program, with the winner to be selected by readers.

The nominees are:

All We Leave Behind: A Reporter’s Journey into the Lives of Others, Carol Off (Random House Canada)

American War: A Novel, Omar El Akkad (McClelland and Stewart Emblem)

The Clothesline Swing, Ahmad Danny Ramadan (Nightwood Editions)

The Dark and Other Love Stories, Deborah Willis (Hamish Hamilton Canada)

Glass Beads, Dawn Dumont (Thistledown Press)

Gone to Pot, Jennifer Craig (Second Story Press)

The Last Neanderthal, Claire Cameron (Doubleday Canada)

Scarborough, Catherine Hernandez (Arsenal Pulp Press)

Solitude: In Pursuit of a Singular Life in a Crowded World, Michael Harris (Anchor Canada)

Son of a Trickster, Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada)

The winning title will be announced in September during Ontario Public Library Week.