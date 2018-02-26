Dawn Dumont shortlisted for four Saskatchewan Book Awards

Dawn Dumont has been nominated for four Saskatchewan Book Awards for her short-story collection The Glass Beads (Thistledown Press), making the Plains Cree author the most celebrated at this year’s literary prizes.

Naturalist Trevor Herriot is shortlisted for three awards for the Islands of Grass (Coteau Books), featuring photographs of the prairie grasslands by photographer Branimir Gjetvaj. Also shortlisted for three awards is Marlis Wesseler for her novel, The Last Chance Ladies’ Book Club (Signature Editions).

A full list of nominees in all 13 categories is available on the awards’ website. Winners will be announced April 28 at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina.