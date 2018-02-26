Gary Geddes wins Writers’ Union Freedom to Read Award

Author, poet, and translator Gary Geddes has been awarded the 2018 Freedom to Read Award. The annual prize, presented by the Writers’ Union of Canada, honours a writer whose body of work is “passionately supportive of free expression.”

Geddes, who is the author of more than 35 books, has made his career exposing a variety of injustices around the world. His latest book, Medicine Unbundled: A Journey through the Minefields of Indigenous Health Care (Heritage House), investigates the treatment of Indigenous elders within the Canadian healthcare system.

The award coincides with Freedom to Read Week, which runs until March 3. Past recipients include Deborah Campbell, Mohamed Fahmy, Janine Fuller, and Lawrence Hill.