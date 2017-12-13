The best best-books-of-the-year lists for 2017

This time of year, it seems everyone and their dog feels the need to weigh in with a best-books list (have you read ours?). Here’s a random sampling of what some other publications, organizations, and retailers felt were among 2017’s best, favourite, and most memorable books.
- The Globe 100. (The Globe and Mail)
- Indigo’s best books of 2017. (Indigo)
- The best books of 2017. (Amazon.com)
- PW‘s best books 2017. (Publisher’s Weekly)
- The 10 best books of 2017. (The New York Times)
- The best illustrated children’s books of 2017. (The New York Times)
- The best fiction of 2017. (The Guardian)
- Most popular books published in 2017. (Goodreads)
- The best comics of 2017. (AV Club)
- The 10 best books of 2017. (Entertainment Weekly)
- The 19 best new books of 2017 (so far). (Harper’s Bazaar)
- Books of the Year 2017. (The Economist)
- Books of the year 2017. (Financial Times)
- Top ten business books for 2017. (Forbes)
- The 10 best graphic novels of 2017. (Forbes)
- The best books of 2017, if you combine 21 “best books of 2017” lists. (Quartz)