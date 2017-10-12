Book Links: HarperCollins to publish Cher memoir; Hachette shutters Weinstein Books imprint

- HarperCollins to publish Cher memoir. (Publishers Weekly)
- Hachette Book Group closes Weinstein Books imprint following the film mogul’s sexual assault scandal. (Deadline)
- Girls and The Book of Mormon actor Andrew Rannells is also releasing a memoir. (Entertainment Weekly)
- J.K. Rowling weighs in on the Weinstein scandal. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Pet lit is gaining popularity. (The Guardian)
- Yes, everyone loves John Green’s new novel. (Mashable)
- This is how words get into the dictionary. (Mashable)
- A look at the new illustrated version of the Philip K. Dick title that inspired Blade Runner. (Flavorwire)
- John le Carré’s spies offer a different, more sensitive version of masculinity. (Electric Lit)
- That time Virginia Woolf called Freud “a screwed up shrunk very old man.” (Literary Hub)
- On Toni Morrison, otherness, and racism in the U.S. (New Republic)
- Which words are famous authors most known for? (Literary Hub)
- An interview with Kazuo Ishiguro, and work by former literary Nobel Laureates. (The Paris Review)