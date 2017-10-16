Book Links: Reports of “alt-right” violence at Frankfurt Book Fair; Ontario town hosts 9,000 Harry Potter fans

- Political violence reported at Frankfurt Book Fair. (Melville House)
- Blyth, Ontario, hosted its Harry Potter–inspired Festival of Wizardry this weekend, but had to cancel the second day due to weather. (Mashable)
- Social media has spawned an Olive Garden fan-fiction contest. (Bustle)
- You can now buy the home that inspired F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby. (Homes.com)
- Teaser trailer released for the film adaptation of Stephen King’s Castle Rock. (BookRiot)
- That time Aleister Crowley and W.B. Yeats got into a magic battle. (Open Culture)
- Why not to buy a “new” book from Amazon. (LifeHacker)
- Tom Hanks on his story collection, Harvey Weinstein, and more. (The Independent)
- A Dutch institute has invented a genius heat-sensitive edition of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451. (Open Culture)
- To Kill A Mockingbird has been removed from a Mississippi school’s reading list because it makes people “uncomfortable.” (HuffPost)
- Science-fiction has predicted quite a few things about modern technology. (Electric Lit)
- Who is most likely to win the Man Booker Prize tomorrow? (The Guardian)
- Modernism and Goodnight Moon. (Salon)
- Happy birthday, Oscar Wilde! (BookRiot)
