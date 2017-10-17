Book Links: Nancy Drew reboot revived; Garfield’s Jim Davis joins the Marvel universe

- Cancelled proposed Nancy Drew reboot gets revived. (Variety)
- Garfield creator Jim Davis on board for new Marvel project. (Movieweb)
- Gord Downie’s Secret Path concert to premiere on anniversary of Charlie Wenjack’s death. (CBC)
- The Guardian names Arsenal Pulp title its graphic novel of the month. (The Guardian)
- Authors and women of all professions join in conversation about sexual assault with #MeToo hashtag. (The Seattle Times)
- The story behind Salman Rushdie’s appearance on Curb Your Enthusiasm. (Entertainment Weekly)
- A refresher before Philip Pullman’s new series hits shelves. (The Telegraph)
- Claire Messud talks about female friendships and her latest novel, The Burning Girl. (Electric Lit)
- A sneak peek at the forthcoming Michelle Obama photo book. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Libraries: a refuge for the homeless. (The Millions)
- Watch the trailer for the new Black Panther film. (BookRiot)
- Actor Russell Brand on recovery and his latest addiction memoir. (The New York Times)
- Brian Napack named CEO of John Wiley & Sons. (Publishers Weekly)
- A list of famous books most-hated by famous authors. (Literary Hub)
