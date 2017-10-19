Book Links: George Saunders wins Man Booker; J.K. Rowling is Europe’s highest-paid celebrity

- U.S. author George Saunders wins the 2017 Man Booker Prize for Lincoln in the Bardo. (BBC)
- Mystery of missing books at New Zealand library is solved. (Atlas Obscura)
- Florida school district orders sweeping book ban of any titles with “profanity, cursing, or inappropriate subject matter.” (National Council of Teachers of English)
- Shakespeare now comes with trigger warnings at Cambridge University. (The Independent)
- A novel by the late playwright and actor Sam Shepard will be published in December. (The New York Times)
- California rescinds controversial book autograph law. (TeleRead)
- J.K. Rowling is now the highest-paid celebrity in Europe. (Los Angeles Times)
- Australian Poetry Slam national final names its youngest winner, 12-year-old Solli Raphael. (Herald Sun)
- Bookish hotel in Paris now offers literary room service. (Le Pavillon Des Lettres)
- Minneapolis Police Department’s latest assignment: sharing books with the public. (Melville House)
- What drew Philip Pullman back to the world of his best-selling fantasy series. (The Washington Post)
- A list of Harry Potter festivals taking place in time for Hallowe’en this year. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Behind the scenes of the forthcoming star-studded film adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express. (The Telegraph)