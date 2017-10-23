Book Links: Erasure popularity booming in Trump era; professors now embracing Wikipedia?

- Why the Trump era has been so conducive to the recent popularity of erasure poetry. (New Republic)
- How some professors are embracing students who use Wikipedia for their writing. (EdSurge)
- The University of New Hampshire fabricated a story of a late librarian’s football fandom to justify using his donation for the institution’s football team instead of for its library. (Melville House)
- Vida study indicates men still dominate book review and critic jobs. (The Guardian)
- Women of publishing say #MeToo. (Publishers Weekly)
- London Book Fair adds audiobook category to its International Excellence Awards. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Wattpad launches subscription service. (Wattpad)
- BookCon and BookExpo announce submission deadlines. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Riz Ahmed to play Hamlet in forthcoming Netflix adaptation. (The A.V. Club)
- Comic creator Alan Moore takes U.K. town to task about library closures. (The Telegraph)
- Experts contend Nobel Prize–winning author Pablo Neruda’s cause of death. (The Guardian)
- Undocumented immigrants are finding it hard to access library services. (Time)
- Here’s a glimpse into the British Library’s massive new Harry Potter exhibition. (Mashable)
- Take a look at some of the most luxurious books ever created. (Atlas Obscura)
Book links