Book Links: Famous authors tapped for Xerox story project; John McCain memoir coming in April

- Joyce Carol Oates, Roxane Gay, Jonathan Safran Foer among authors contributing to new fiction project from Xerox. (Publishing Perspectives)
- John McCain is publishing his memoir in April. (Los Angeles Times)
- Unseen, revealing Harper Lee letters go to auction. (The Guardian)
- The plight of the problematic book review. (The New Yorker)
- Details revealed about actress Kathryn Hahn’s forthcoming feminist children’s book. (Entertainment Weekly)
- A look at the rare booksellers of Instagram. (The Millions)
- If you’re a Potter fan with a few hundred dollars to spend, why not attend one of the Harry Potter feasts at Warner Bros. studio’s Great Hall in December. (Warner Bros.)
- …or in November, just outside Chicago. (Bennett-Curtis House)
- …or at this hotel in Nottingham. (Cosmopolitan)
- Kobo (at long last) redistributes credits from ebook antitrust settlement. (The Digital Reader)
- Redesigned Amazon Kindle app makes ebooks look more like print. (Mashable)
- Can British authors get U.S. dialogue right? (The New Yorker)
- Philip Pullman on how to write a bestselling book series. (The Telegraph)
- DK announces editorial changes to North American team. (Publishers Weekly)
