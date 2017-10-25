Book Links: Why the Alias Grace adaptation was perfectly timed; Hunter S. Thompson series in the works

- Why the screen adaptation of Alias Grace came at the right time. (The New York Times)
- Get ready for a TV series about the life of writer Hunter S. Thompson. (Rolling Stone)
- Actor Griffin Dunne, director of the forthcoming documentary about his aunt Joan Didion, on the impact of her work. (The Guardian)
- Fifty Shades director to adapt James Frey’s A Million Little Pieces for the screen. (Entertainment Weekly)
- The real-life publisher who’s helped the TV show Younger properly depict the book industry. (Vogue)
- Survey shows Republicans want to ban books about wizards and magic. (The Week)
- Portugal passes what some are calling the world’s first “reasonable” DRM law. (BoingBoing)
- New project aims to map the world publishing industry. (Publishing Perspectives)
- How the politicized downfall of a Chinese bookseller’s store led to the publication of a long-lost piece of classic Chinese erotica. (Melville House)
- Toronto’s Wattpad offers insights from its 60 million users at Frankfurt Book Fair. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Meet Jason Reynolds, the award-winning children’s author who didn’t read a novel until he was 17. (People)
- Writing may not be as safe of a profession as you’d imagined. (Literary Hub)
- A case for an adult reading week. (The Telegraph)