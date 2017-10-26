Book Links: Unseen Proust letters to go online; AI writes terrifying horror

- Former New Republic literary editor Leon Wieseltier accused of sexual harassment. (BuzzFeed News)
- Former NFLer Colin Kaepernick signs $1 million (U.S.) book deal with Random House. (Mashable)
- MIT creates Shelley, an AI that writes horror fiction. (Newsweek)
- Never-before-seen Proust letters to go online. (The New York Times)
- Study finds book trilogies improve with each installment, while movie trilogies get worse. (National Post)
- What ever happened to those new J.D. Salinger titles that were due to be forthcoming by 2020? (The New York Times)
- Bestselling author John Grisham, once an Obama critic, says Trump makes him miss the former president. (The Independent)
- Decolonizing the English literary canon. (The Guardian)
- Ensuring inclusivity in publishing is not just the job of authors. (Electric Lit)
- Is there a better alternative to the peer-review system in academic publishing? (The Times Literary Supplement)
- The story behind real, pre-Potter magic books. (The Telegraph)
- Mark Twain was an all-round innovative guy. (The Paris Review)
- A case for fashion in literature. (The Millions)