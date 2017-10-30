Book Links: Literary agency drops Bill O’Reilly; why David Lagercrantz won’t continue Stieg Larsson’s Millennium series

- Bill O’Reilly is dropped by his literary agency, William Morris Endeavor. (Business Insider)
- How Harvey Weinstein used his book imprint to exert influence. (The Hollywood Reporter)
- Clea DuVall joins cast for The Handmaid’s Tale season 2. (Metro)
- David Lagercrantz will call it quits on after his third book in the Millennium series. (Entertainment Weekly)
- New York Public Library wipes late book fines from kids’ library cards. (NYC Libraries)
- Barnes & Noble Maui, the Hawaiian island’s only store specializing in new books, is now staying after it was slated to close at the end of this year. (Maui News)
- An Orlando animal shelter adorably sorted its pets into Hogwarts houses to help them get adopted. (Mental Floss)
- More books coming from New York Times bestselling novelist Lauren Groff. (The Bookseller)
- Outlander series writers, star, and fans clash over the TV adaptation’s deviation from the books. (Vanity Fair)
- Turkish novelist Elif Shafak joins Future Library project. (The Guardian)
- Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner to adapt E. Lockart’s NYT bestselling novel Genuine Fraud to film. (Vulture)
- Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda to executive produce Showtime adaptation of Patrick Rothfuss’s the Kingkiller Chronicle book series. (Deadline)
- See the cover of the first instalment of the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer middle-grade graphica series. (Entertainment Weekly)
