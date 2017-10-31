Children’s Book Links: The latest from Daniel José Older; Jane Eyre in space; and is Nevermoor the next Harry Potter?

- YA star Daniel José Older (Shadowshaper) on becoming the Star Wars franchise’s go-to author. (Syfy Wire)
- New research from the University of Alberta and McGill University on teaching kids to read is critically important, even if it doesn’t feel all that new. (Edmonton Journal)
- Profile of 12-year-old literary activist Marley Dias, who got her start with #1000BlackGirlBooks. (Salon)
- Highly anticipated YA gothic-romance-mystery debut, Brightly Burning, is described as “Jane Eyre goes to space.” (Entertainment Weekly)