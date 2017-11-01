Book Links: Bob Dylan’s Nobel lecture released as a book; Audible algorithm takes romance readers to the steamiest scenes

- Bookish moments in the newly released second season of Stranger Things. (BookRiot)
- Simon & Schuster publishes book version of Bob Dylan’s Nobel lecture and a collection of his lyrics. (The New York Times)
- Public shocked by proposal to name a German train after Anne Frank. (The Guardian)
- Audible’s new Romance line predicts which steamy scenes readers want to skip to. (The Verge)
- UNESCO adds seven new Cities of Literature, including Seattle,. (Publishing Perspectives)
- U.S. chain Book World closes all 45 of its stores. (Publishers Weekly)
- Twitter thread in which Between the World and Me author Ta-Nehisi Coates explains Civil War history to Trump’s chief of staff goes viral. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Crazy Rich Asians film adaptation will release in August 2018. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Elizabeth Banks to direct the film version of Robert Munsch’s classic The Paper Bag Princess. (CBC Books)
- Twelve-year-old Marley Dias, who started #1000BlackGirlBooks, recognized with Smithsonian Ingenuity Award. (TIME)
- A famed 54-year-old dictionary of American regional English is ending due to lack of funding. (Journal Sentinel)
- Actress Cynthia Nixon to host 2017 National Book Awards. (Los Angeles Times)
- Why Alias Grace is scarier than The Handmaid’s Tale. (HuffPost)