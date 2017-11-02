Book Links: Amazon to open 16th store; the literary side of this Halloween

- Amazon to open 16th brick-and-mortar store in Atlanta. (The Digital Reader)
- How bookstores affected by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey are holding up. (Publishers Weekly)
- Canadian musical duo Tegan and Sara to make a cameo in forthcoming Archie comic. (CBC Books)
- Listen to an advance clip of the audiobook version of Margaret Atwood’s Alias Grace, narrated by the TV series adaptation’s star, Sarah Gadon. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Some of social media’s best literary jack-o-lanterns from Halloween. (Entertainment Weekly)
- …and celebrities that rocked costumes inspired by books. (BookRiot)
- G.S. Prendergast’s Zero Repeat Forever and other books we’d read based on their title. (BookRiot)
- BoJack Horseman is basically David Foster Wallace. (Electric Literature)
- Marilynne Robinson on humanism and literature. (TLS)
- John Updike’s surprisingly extensive letters to readers and strangers to be published in new collection. (The Guardian)
- Here’s a new short story by Alix Hawley. (Hazlitt)
- The dreams of famous authors. (Literary Hub)
- How long is writing supposed to take? (Electric Literature)
- The problem with “problematic.” (New York Review of Books)