Book Links: New anthology edited by Roxane Gay due in May; Lord of the Rings slated for series adaptation

- An anthology of essays about rape culture, edited by Roxane Gay, is coming in May. (Bustle)
- Rose McGowan releases cover for her forthcoming memoir, Brave. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. in talks to adapt The Lord of the Rings for television. (Variety)
- Margaret Atwood among authors calling for release of poet Liu Xia. (The Guardian)
- Julianne Moore to play Gloria Steinem in new biopic adapted from the feminist author’s memoir. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Librairies Without Borders launches pop-up library program in another renowned community hub: the laundromat. (Model D Media)
- A look at the U.S.’s first youth poet laureate. (The New York Times)
- The threat posed by ebook pirating. (The Guardian)
- Scholastic welcomes new CFO. (Publishers Weekly)
- What did readers lose when Leonard Cohen gave up writing fiction? (Hazlitt)
- U.K. singer Lily Allen has a memoir forthcoming in fall 2018. (The Bookseller)
- Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner’s first novel isn’t getting the greatest reviews. (The A.V. Club)
- Philip Roth’s version of a national identity. (The New Yorker)
- The Property Brothers on their transition to the page. (NPR)