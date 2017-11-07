Children’s Book Links: Stories for rebel girls; a bullied turtle; and the queer disabled YA revolution

- Children’s non-fiction about feminist role models is a sub-genre that is gaining steam. (The Guardian)
- Picture book tells the Mi’kmaq creation story of Prince Edward Island. (The Guardian – Prince Edward Island)
- Canadian author publishes bullying book, Myrtle the Purple Turtle, 28 years after she wrote it for her daughter. (CBC)
- Bates College in Maine has created a database of children’s books featuring people of colour – with 1,300 titles. (Quartz)
- YA superstar Marissa Meyer on why superheroes are as popular as ever. (Entertainment Weekly)
- New YA novels are bringing queer disabled characters and stories into the mainstream. (Bustle)