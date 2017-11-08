Book Links: BookCon 2018 names headliners; Macmillan closes self-pub service

- Marvel comics creator Brian Michael Bendis moves to rival publisher DC Comics. (The New York Times)
- Salon du Livre de Montréal is expecting 100,000 visitors this year. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Headliners named for BookCon 2018. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Macmillan has shuttered its self-publishing service Pronoun. (Good E-Reader)
- Netflix is adapting Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House. (BookRiot)
- Fourteen books that were written during National Novel Writing Month. (Read It Forward)
- Watch the trailer for the forthcoming film update of Peter Rabbit. (The Telegraph)
- Audible launches in Mandarin. (Business Wire)
- BBC releases interactive story with Amazon Alexa. (CNet)
- This year’s World Fantasy Award winners have been announced. (Tor.com)
- CBC Books names its 2017 Poetry Prize longlist. (CBC Books)
- A day in the life of a rock ’n’ roll librarian. (Atlas Obscura)
- Seeing the hopeful side of post-apocalyptic fiction. (Literary Hub)
