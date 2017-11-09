Book Links: Madeleine Thien, Rupi Kaur to present Giller finalists; Harry Potter gets a Pokemon Go treatment

- Renowned authors to present finalists at Scotiabank Giller Prize ceremony. (CBC Books)
- A Harry Potter Pokémon Go-esque game is on the way. (The Bookseller)
- The final book in the Paddington Bear series will be published in June 2018, commemorating author Michael Bond’s death. (The Guardian)
- Apparently the new Murder on the Orient Express film adaptation isn’t what audiences were hoping for. (Flavorwire)
- This year’s unexpected holiday book trend: fire. (The Guardian)
- Writer Guy Talese has a characteristically Guy Talese response to Kevin Spacey sexual assault allegations: “suck it up.” (Los Angeles Times)
- Editors significantly altered Charles Bukowski’s posthumously published work. Now the originals are available to readers. (Melville House)
- Hillary Clinton will guest-edit a forthcoming issue of Teen Vogue. (Twitter)
- Where have all the blockbuster books gone? (The Telegraph)
- The Americanization of the English language: scary or welcome? (The Conversation)
- Pretending to be Emily Dickinson on an online dating site. (Electric Literature)
- Barnes & Nobles’s foray into the restaurant industry may be more successful than anticipated. (The Digital Reader)
- New database catalogues 1,300 children’s books about people of colour. (Quartz)