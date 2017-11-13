Book Links: Authors don’t like longer tweets; more than half in publishing industry cite sexual harassment

- A number of famous writers are opposed to Twitter’s increased character limit. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Illinois bookseller runs for Congress. (Melville House)
- California is the first U.S. state to approve LGBT-inclusive history textbook in schools. (Los Angeles Times)
- More than half of respondents to trade survey cite sexual harassment in the publishing industry. (The Guardian)
- Editor Eddie Berganza suspended from DC Comics amid sexual assault allegations. (Vox)
- Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot won’t partake in a sequel until producer Brett Ratner, accused of sexual assault, is out of the picture. (Flavorwire)
- More apartment buildings are adding communal libraries to their lists of amenities. (Melville House)
- U.K. weekly comic The Phoenix to become available in North America in digital and book forms. (Publishers Weekly)
- The on-screen version of George Saunders’s Sea Oak shows how to successfully adapt a short story for TV. (Literary Hub)
- Wimpy Kid author Jeff Kinney is concerned kids aren’t very well-socialized thanks to technology. (The Telegraph)
- Where do stories come from and who has a right to tell them? (The Independent)
- Association nationale des éditeurs de livres executive director Richard Prieur on the organization’s 25th anniversary and the vigour of the French Canadian book market. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Beers inspired by books. (Electric Lit)