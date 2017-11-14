Book Links: Amazon Prime will stream LOTR TV series; 2017’s literary TED talks

- Amazon acquires rights to forthcoming Lord of the Rings TV series. (Salon)
- A roundup of the best book-related TED talks from 2017. (BookRiot)
- Picture book The Hockey Sweater comes to the stage in new adaptation. (CBC Books)
- Simon & Schuster to publish new essay collection by Everyday Sexism founder Laura Bates. (The Bookseller)
- A look at the plagiarism accusations against W.W. Norton executive editor and vice-president Jill Bialosky. (The Walrus)
- Authors and fans remember Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond at service. (The Bookseller)
- The thing Seamus Heaney’s biographer is most excited about are the poet’s … faxes? (The Guardian)
- Image to exclusively publish unseen Flannery O’Connor journal entries. (Image Journal)
- Authors Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and Jeffrey Goldberg talk white America, Trump, and more. (The Atlantic)