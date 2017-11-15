Children’s Book Links: Selena knocks Harry Potter off charts; Chelsea Clinton’s sequel; and why the Golden Compass movie failed?

- A bilingual picture book about the late pop superstar Selena – scheduled to come out in March 2018 – is already No. 1 on Amazon’s Spanish book charts, knocking off Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. (Bustle)
- Chelsea Clinton will pay tribute to 13 women who have made a global impact, in her upcoming non-fiction sequel, She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History. (Publishers Weekly)
- What happens on a Dav Pilkey book tour? (Publisher’s Weekly)
- Getting to know illustrator Tove Jansson, beyond the Moomins. (New York Review of Books)
- Why is Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials a hard book to adapt to the screen? (Entertainment Weekly)
- When writing her young adult memoir, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman struggled with how to write about the abuse she suffered at the hands of the team doctor. (Publisher’s Weekly)
- Padma Amidala will be the main protagonist in the latest Star Wars YA novel. (Screen Rant)
Book links