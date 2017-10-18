Children’s Book Links: Dysptopian YA is out and teen suicide stories are in; will there be a sequel to Eleanor & Park?

- Rainbow Rowell wrote an outline for an Eleanor & Park sequel. But will she actually write the book? (Refinery 29)
- Criticism of the upcoming dystopian YA novel American Heart, which features Muslim characters, causes Kirkus to withdraw its starred review for re-evaluation. (Slate)
- In a new biography of Connor McDavid, the superstar NHLer tells kids it’s good to be different – especially if that means choosing practising over video games. (CBC)
- Bestselling Australian author-illustrator Oliver Jeffers talks fatherhood and his new book, Here We Are. (Irish Times)
- Forget dystopian novels – stories of teen suicide now dominate the YA landscape. (Vox)
- YA authors Will Kostakis and John Corey Whaley interview each other about their new books and depicting mental illness. (Entertainment Weekly)