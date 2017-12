Canadian-born Jennifer Ildiko Szalai, a New York Times Book Review editor, has been hired as the paper’s new non-fiction critic. A former senior editor at Harper’s, Szalai is a graduate of the University of Toronto, where she studied political science and peace and conflict studies. She went on to receive her master’s degree in international relations from the London School of Economics. Her other bylines include The Economist, The New Yorker (online), and the London Review of Books.