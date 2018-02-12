Take Q&Q’s 2018 salary survey

Welcome to Quill & Quire’s 2018 survey of the publishing workplace.

It has been five years since our last survey, and our goal is to provide a useful, up-to-date statistical snapshot of working life in the Canadian publishing industry.

The survey, which will take approximately 10 minutes to complete, examines work experience, educational background, job satisfaction, salaries, and benefits. If you are employed (in-house or freelance) by a publishing company, book distributor or wholesaler, sales or literary agency, or publishing-technology firm in Canada, please take a few minutes to complete the questions. It is completely anonymous, and all completed surveys will be treated in the strictest confidence. (Please note that this survey does not apply to the retail sector.) The section of self-identifying questions at the end of the survey will also help provide a deeper understanding of the demographic makeup of Canada’s book industry.

The survey will be online until March 2 at noon. The results will appear in the May issue of Q&Q.