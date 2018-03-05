Shortlist announced for the Elizabeth Mrazik-Cleaver Picture Book Award

IBBY Canada (International Board on Books for Young People, Canadian section) has named the nominees for the 2017 Elizabeth Mrazik-Cleaver Picture Book Award. The $1,000 prize, established in 1985 – following the death of Mrazik-Cleaver, one of Canada’s pre-eminent illustrators – is given annually in recognition of artistic talent in Canadian picture books.

The 2017 shortlist:

Dépareillés, written and illustrated by Geneviève Després (Les editions de la Bagnole)

Stolen Words, illustrated by Gabrielle Grimard and written by Melanie Florence (Second Story Press)

When the Moon Comes, illustrated by Matt James and written by Paul Harbridge (Tundra Books)

A Pattern for Pepper, written and illustrated by Julie Kraulis (Tundra)

Town Is by the Sea, illustrated by Sydney Smith and written by Joanne Schwartz (Groundwood Books)

Winners will be announced April 10.