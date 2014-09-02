Emily Gould, Joseph Boyden, Anna Todd added to IFOA’s full line-up

Emily Gould, Joseph Boyden, and 46 others have been added to the full list for the International Festival of Authors’ 35th edition, which takes place Oct. 23 to Nov. 2. For the first time, the festival will host an event with Wattpad authors (Anna Todd and Emily Lindin), who will participate in a panel on writing in the digital age.
In June, Q&Q reported on a list of confirmed authors that includes Karl Ove Knausgård, Ann-Marie MacDonald, Nick Cutter, Roxane Gay, and Kim Thúy.
Here’s a list of some of the latest authors confirmed to attend:
- David Bergen
- George Fetherling
- Catherine Gildiner
- David Macfarlane
- Lee Henderson
- Eliza Robertson
- Jian Ghomeshi
- Tashi Dawa
- Yan Li
- Yucheng Jin
- Peter Robinson
- Michael Robotham
- Martha Baillie
- Lee Maracle
- Kate Pullinger
- Jonas T. Bengtsson
- Nicolás Casariego
- Gonçalo M. Tavares
- Russell Wangersky
- Wayson Choy
- Karen Connelly
- Nino Ricci
- Marsha Forchuk Skrypuch
- John Ralston Saul
- Peter C. Newman
For a full list of the participating authors, visit the IFOA’s website.
Tickets are on sale for patrons and supporters of the IFOA beginning today; tickets will be available to the general public Sept. 9.