Literary event listings, Oct. 16–22, 2017

MONDAY, OCTOBER 16

Ann Birch: Launching the book Settlement. Toronto Public Library, Alderwood Branch, 2 Orianna Dr., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

Geoff Berner: Book launch and album release. ANAF Club 344, 32 Gordon St., Guelph, Ont. 9 p.m. $12/$15

S.M. Beiko: Launching the YA book Scion of the Fox. McNally Robinson, 1120 Grant Ave., Winnipeg. 7 p.m. Free

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19

Ânskohk Aboriginal Literature Festival: Events include workshops, panels, and keynotes featuring Tracey Lindberg, Jesse Archibald-Barber, Harold Johnson, Greg Younging, and more. The festival begins in Saskatoon with other events being held elsewhere in the province. Oct. 19–21. Full schedule: sawci.ca

Geoff Berner: Book launch and album release. The Garnet, 231 Hunter St. W., Peterborough, Ont. 8:30 p.m. $12/$15

International Festival of Authors: Eleven days of readings, one-on-one interviews, panel discussions, special events and book signings. From poetry readings, crime and thriller writing discussions to celebrations of authors’ literary achievements, the festival offers a curated selection of events for every taste. With André Alexis, Roddy Doyle, Ann Michaels, Heather O’Neill, Seth, and more. Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto. Oct. 19–29. Full schedule: ifoa.org

Jack Todd: Launching Rose & Poe, Librairie Paragraphe Bookstore, 2220 McGill College Ave., Montreal, 6 p.m. Free

Judith Saltman and Gail Edwards: Picturing Canada: The Changing Face of Children’s Book Illustration in Canada, the 11th annual Sybille Pantazzi Memorial Lecture. Toronto Public Library, Lillian H. Smith branch, 229 College St., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

Lynn Gehl: Launching Claiming Anishinaabe: Decolonizing the Human Spirit. Another Story Bookshop, 315 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

Vivek Shraya: Live reading, with Siân Northey. Midland Cultural Centre, 333 King St., Midland, Ont. 7 p.m. $15

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

Geoff Berner: Book launch and album release. Calvary United Church, 45 Charles St., Kingston, Ont. 7 p.m. $10–$20

Jesse Wente, Desmond Cole, Rachel Giese: Panel discussion with the authors of Glorious and Free: The Canadians. Moderated by Jesse Brown. Brigantine Room, 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto. 8 p.m. $15/$18

Roddy Doyle: In conversation with Linwood Barclay. Art Gallery of Burlington, Shoreline Room, 1333 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, Ont. 7 p.m.

Stratford Writers Festival: 25 Canadian and international authors including Ron Sexsmith, Eric Walters, Scaachi Koul, Kerry Clare, Lee Maracle, Drew Hayden Taylor, Terry Fallis, Eden Robinson, and Alice Zorn. Knox Presbyterian Church, 142 Ontario St., Stratford, Ont. Oct. 20-22. $25–$50. Full schedule: digiwriting.com/stratford-writers-festival

Toronto Poetry Slam: With British poets Deanna Rodger and Dean Atta. Hosted by Dave Silverberg. Lakeside Terrace at Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto. 6 p.m. Free. torontopoetryslam.com

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

Another Story Bookshop: All-day celebration of the store’s anniversary and the life of founder Sheila Koffman. 315 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto. Free. Full schedule: anotherstory.ca

Dave Butler: Book signing. Polar Peek Books, 592 2nd Ave., Fernie, B.C. 1 p.m. Free

Dave McPherson: In person. Indigo, 2300 Yonge St., Toronto. 1 p.m. Free

David Silcox: Presenting the story and work of Tom Thomson. Studio Theatre, 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto. 12 p.m. $15/$18

Geoff Berner: Book launch and album release. The Tower, 281 Cannon St. E., Hamilton. 1 p.m. $12/$15

Graham MacLachlan: Book signing. Indigo, Shepard Regional Centre, 4916 130 Ave. S.E., Calgary. 11 a.m. Free

Kia Corthron and Christopher Paul Curtis: Discussing Corthron’s debut novel, The Castle Cross the Magnet Carter. Daniel Patrick Kelly Theatre, 121 University Ave. W., Windsor. 7 p.m.

Kobzar Literary Biennial Award: Join the shortlisted authors for the Kobzar Literary $25,000 Biennial Award as they read from their nominated works. Lakeside Terrace, 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto. 11 a.m.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22

Chantel Acevedo and Mark Billingham: Reading and discussion. Knox Presbyterian Church, 142 Ontario St., Stratford, Ont. 6:30 p.m. $25

David Bouchet, David Layton and Pasha Malla: Discussing father-son relationships. With Bert Archer. Fleck Dance Theatre, 207 Queens Quay W., Toronto. 3 p.m. $15/$18

Eric Beck Rubin and Danila Botha: Discussing their Vine Award shortlisted books. With Nick Hutcheson and Mary Anderson. Lakeside Terrace, 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto. 11 a.m. $15/$18

Guillaume Morissette: Book launch for The Original Face, a novel about the gig economy. Knife Fork Book at The Dark Side Studio, 244 August Avenue, Toronto, 7 p.m. Free

Ronna Bloom, Julie Cameron Gray and Anne Michaels: The poets discuss their creative process. With Meaghan Strimas. Brigantine Room, 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto. 12 p.m. $15/$18

