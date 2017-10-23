Literary event listings, Oct. 23–29, 2017

MONDAY, OCTOBER 23

Anne McDonald & Gail Bowen: First speakers in St. Peter’s College’s 2017/2018 Writer Series. Lillian H. Smith Library, 239 College St., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

GGBooks @ IFOA: The authors shortlisted for the 2017 Governor General’s Literary Award for English-language Fiction appear, in conversation with Carol Off. Fleck Dance Theatre, 207 Queens Quay W., Toronto. 8 p.m. $15/$18

Jon McGregor: Launching the book Reservoir 13. The Hot House, The Library, 35 Church St., Toronto. 6 p.m. $100. (416) 361-0032

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24

Dundurn Press 45th Anniversary: With Ted Barris, Liona Boyd, Patrick Boyer, Steve Burrows, Farzana Doctor, Barbara Fradkin, Steve Paikin, and Lesley-Anne Scorgie. Brigantine Room, Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto. 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25

Denham Jolly, Rachel Manley, and Andrew Westoll: Reading and being interviewed by Andrew Westoll. University of Toronto Scarborough Campus, 1295 Military Trail. 7 p.m.

Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize: This year’s finalists, in conversation with Becky Toyne. Brigantine Room, 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto. 6:30 p.m. $15/$18

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26

Andrea Ritchie: Launching the book Invisible No More: Police Violence Against Black Women and Women of Color. In discussion with Andrea Ritchie, Robyn Maynard, and Beverly Bain. William Doo Auditorium, New College, University of Toronto, 45 Willcocks Ave., Toronto. 6 p.m. Free. anotherstory.ca

Catherine Chidgey, Bianca Marais, and Kathleen Winter: Reading from their latest works. Charles W. Stockey Centre for the Performing Arts, Parry Sound, Ont. 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

Appetite for Words Festival: A literary festival with a culinary twist. With Jen Agg, author and Food Network star Laura Calder, Five Roses author Alice Zorn, artist and broadcaster Kevin Sylvester, and more. $20–$80. Oct. 27–29. 136 Ontario St., Stratford, Ont. Full schedule: http://digiwriting.com/appetiteforwordsfestival/

Julie Chadwick: Signing copies of her book The Man Who Carried Cash. Indigo Eaton Centre, 220 Yonge St., Toronto. 6 p.m. Free

Larry D. Rose: Launching the book Ten Decisions: Canada’s Best, Worst, and Most Far-Reaching Decisions of the Second World War. Ben McNally Books, 366 Bay St., Toronto. 4:30 p.m. Free

William Ellis and Jordan Tannahill: Launching The Videofag Book. TAYO Collective (former Videofag location), 187 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

R.J. Harlick: Signing her latest Meg Harris mystery, Purple Palette for Murder. Chapters South Keys , 2210 Bank St., Ottawa. 12 p.m. Free

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29

Jeramy Dodds: Reading from Drakkar Noir. The Paper Hound Bookshop, 344 W. Pender St., Vancouver. 7 p.m. Free

R.J. Harlick: Signing her latest Meg Harris mystery, Purple Palette for Murder. Chapters Rideau Centre, 47 Rideau St., Ottawa. 12 p.m. Free

