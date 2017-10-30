Literary event listings, Oct. 30–Nov. 5, 2017

MONDAY, OCTOBER 30

Gary Barwin, Terry Fallis, Grace O’Connell, and Jean E. Pendziwol: Reading from their latest works. Thunder Bay Art Gallery, 1080 Keewatin St., Thunder Bay, Ont. 7 p.m. $15

Martha Baillie and Camilal Grudova: Launching the books If Clara and The Doll’s Alphabet. McNally Robinson Booksellers, 1120 Grant Ave., Winnipeg. 7 p.m. Free

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31

Shab-e She’r (Poetry Night) LVI: With Ayesha Chatterjee and Johnny D Trinh. Hosted by Bänoo Zan. Church of St. Stephen-in-the-Fields, 365 College St., Toronto. 7 p.m. $5.

The Violet Hour: Halloween edition, with David Demchuk, Nairne Holtz, Elio Iannacci, Cason Sharpe, Neil Smith, Natalie Liconti, and Alexandre Lavigne. Stock Bar, 1171 Rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal. 6:30 p.m. $5

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

David R. Boyd: Reading from The Rights of Nature. Vancouver Public Library, Dunbar Branch, 4515 Dunbar St., Vancouver. 6:15 p.m. Free

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Andrew Daley: Launching his new novel, Resort. With Chris Chambers and Liz Howard. Monarch Tavern, 12 Clinton St., Toronto. 7:30 p.m. Free

BookThug Fall Launch: With Lee Maracle, M. NourbeSe, Philip Jordan, Liz Worth, and more. The Garrison, 1197 Dundas St. W., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

Wordstock: Sudbury, Ontario’s literary festival, with classes, events, and authors. $70–$80. Nov. 2–4. Full schedule: wordstocksudbury.ca

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Wild Writers Literary Festival: With Karen Connelly, Tamas Dobozy, Stacey May Fowles, Helen Humphreys, Wayne Johnston, Evelyn Lau, Alison Pick, Kathleen Winter, and more. Create, learn, discover, and share the art of groundbreaking writing. Various locations, Kitchener-Waterloo. Nov. 3–5. Full schedule: wildwriters.ca

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Don Easton: Signing copies of the newest Jack Taggart novel, Subverting Justice. Westshore Town Centre Coles, 2945 Jacklin Rd., Victoria. 2 p.m. Free

Eric Zweig: Launching The Toronto Maple Leafs: The Complete Oral History. The Sport Gallery, 15 Tank House Ln., Toronto. 1 p.m. Free

Graham MacLachlan: Signing copies of J.P. Bickell. Indigo, 5570 Signal Hill Centre S.W., Calgary. 11 a.m. Free

Jeramy Dodds: Reading from the poetry collection Drakkar Noir. Lexicon Books, 125 Montague St., Lunenburg, N.S. 7 p.m. Free

Joey Comeau: Launching Malagash. Lexicon Books, 25 Montague St., Lunenburg, N.S. 7 p.m. Free

Shelley Peterson: Launching Christmas at Saddle Creek. Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, Exhibition Place, Royal Vineyard and Brewhouse Stage, Toronto. 10:30 a.m. $16–$27.50.

Sam Shelstad, Rebecca Papucaru, and Michelle Elrick: Launch new books. With Kyp Harness and Owain Nicholson. Monarch Tavern, 12 Clinton St., Toronto. 2 p.m.

Steve Burrows: Presenting his Birder Murder Mystery Series. Belleville Public Library, 254 Pinnacle St., Belleville, Ont. 11 a.m. Free

William Deverell and David R. Boyd: Launching Whipped and The Rights of Nature. Talisman Books & Gallery, 4605 Bedwell Harbour Rd. #4, Pender Island, B.C., 4 p.m. Free

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Don Easton: Signing copies of the newest Jack Taggart novel, Subverting Justice. Tillicum Mall Coles, 19-3170 Tillicum Rd., Victoria. 10 a.m. Free

Sam Shelstad, Rebecca Papucaru, Michelle Elrick, and Spencer Gordon: Launching new books. With Andrew Hood. The Bookshelf, 41 Quebec St., Guelph, Ont. 6 p.m.

