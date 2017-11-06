Literary event listings, Nov. 6–12, 2017

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Amanda Lindhout and Lorinda Stewart: Lindhout and her mother discuss Stewart’s book One Day Closer: A Mother’s Quest to Bring Her Kidnapped Daughter Home. Winnipeg Art Gallery, Muriel Richardson Auditorium, 300 Memorial Blvd., Winnipeg. 7:30 p.m. $10

Kathy Kacer: Launches her new book with Jordana Lebowitz, To Look a Nazi in the Eye: A Teen’s Account of a War Criminal Trial. William Doo Auditorium, New College, University of Toronto, 45 Willcocks St., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

R.J. Harlick: Launching the book Purple Palette for Murder. Heart & Crown ByWard Market, 67 Clarence St., Ottawa. 7 p.m. Free

Rowers Pub Reading Series: With Marianne Apostolides, Michelle Elrick, Julia McCarthy and Clea Roberts. Supermarket, 268 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 6:30 p.m. Free. rowerspubreadingseries.com

S.M. Beiko: Calgary launch for Scion of the Fox. Owl’s Nest Books, 815A 49 Ave. S.W., Calgary, 7 p.m. Free

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Anne McDonald: University of Regina’s Third Annual Author Recognition Event. University of Regina, Dr. John Archer Library, Room LY610, Regina. 7 p.m. Free

Patrick Boyer: Discussing his new book, Foreign Voices in the House. Albany Club, 91 King St. E., Toronto. 11:45 a.m. $30–$38

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Deborah Ellis: “Reading for Freedom,” the Osborne Collection’s 30th annual Helen E. Stubbs Memorial Lecture. Toronto Public Library, Lillian H. Smith branch, 229 College St., 7 pm. Free

Ken Dryden: Launching his book Game Change: The Life and Death of Steve Montador, and the Future of Hockey. McNally Robinson Booksellers, 1120 Grant Ave., Winnipeg. 7 p.m.

Spencer Gordon: Launching his debut collection of poetry, Cruise Missile Liberals. The Ossington, 61 Ossington Ave., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Sam Shelstad, Michelle Elrick, Spencer Gordon: Launching their new books. Le Petite Drawn & Quarterly, 176 Rue Bernard, Montreal. 8 p.m.

Virginia Konchan: Launching Anatomical Gift. With Laura Broadbent, John Emil Vincent, and Lesley Trites. L’Euguélionne feminist bookstore, 1426 Beaudry, Montreal. 6 p.m. Free

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Debbie Marshall: Presenting Firing Lines. Canadian War Museum, Barney Danson Theatre, 1 Vimy Pl., Ottawa . 1 p.m. Free

Diana Bishop: Signing her memoir, Living Up to a Legend. Indigo, 2300 Yonge St., Toronto. 10 a.m. Free

Graham MacLachlan: Signing copies of J.P. Bickell. Hangar Flight Museum, 4629 McCall Way N.E., Calgary. 10 a.m. Free

R.J. Harlick: Signing Purple Palette for Murder. Perfect Books, 258 Elgin St., Ottawa. 2 p.m. Free

Shelley Peterson: Book signing. Royal Winter Fair, Exhibition Place, 100 Princes’ Blvd., Toronto. 12 p.m. Free with fair admission.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Ben McNally: Books and Brunch series. Omni King Edward Hotel, 37 King St. E., Toronto. 10 a.m. $55

