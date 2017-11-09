Photos: 2017 Writers’ Trust Gala

The annual Writers’ Trust Gala took place at Toronto’s Ritz-Carlton hotel on Nov. 7, fundraising more than $250,000 in support of its author programs and prizes. As part of the black-tie event, B.C. author Eden Robinson was named recipient of the $50,000 Writers’ Trust Fellowship. More than 400 people attended, including 50 guest-of-honour authors.
Authors Tabatha Southey and Teva Harrison (George Pimentel Photography)
Event host Steve Patterson (George Pimentel Photography)
Author Nino Ricci and Toronto art collector and patron Bruce Bailey (George Pimentel Photography)
Authors Karen Connolly, Devyani Saltzman, and Liz Howard (Tom Sandler)
Author Ann-Marie MacDonald and Hilary Weston Prize finalist Carol Off (Tom Sandler)
Author Nick Mount and Pen Canada vice-president Emily Keeler (Tom Sandler)
Eden Robinson (George Pimentel Photography)
Event co-chairs Bonnie Brooks and Lynda Reeves (George Pimentel Photography)
Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize finalist Claire Cameron signs her book (George Pimentel Photography)
Broadcaster and author Linden MacIntyre, writer Marissa Stapley, and Simon & Schuster Canada vice-president of marketing Felicia Quon (George Pimentel Photography)
Writers’ Trust fellow Eden Robinson and WT board chair Douglas Knight (George Pimentel Photography)
Author Trevor Cole and Hilary Weston Writers’ Trust Non-fiction Prize finalist Kyo Maclear (George Pimentel Photography)