Literary event listings, Nov. 13–19, 2017

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Jack Batten: Launching the seventh book in his Crang Mystery Series. Dora Keough, 141 Danforth Ave., Toronto. 5:30 p.m. Free

Patrice Dutil and David MacKenzie: Launching their book Embattled Nation. Royal Canadian Military Institute, 426 University Ave., Toronto. 5 p.m. Free

Sina Queyras: Launching the book My Ariel. Hosted by Lori Cayer. McNally Robinson, 1120 Grant Ave., Winnipeg. 7:30 p.m. Free

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Art Bar Poetry Series: With Michelle Elrick, Susan Alexander, and Christopher Doda. Free Times Café, 320 College St., Toronto. 8 p.m.

Nora Gold: Reading. Yellow Door, 3625 Aylmer Ave., Montreal. 7 p.m. $6

S.M. Beiko: Toronto launch for Scion of the Fox. Type Books, 883 Queen St. W., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Dave Butler: Reading from the book Full Curl. Whyte Museum of the Canadian Rockies, 111 Bear St., Banff, Alb. 7 p.m. Free

Emma Dibdin and Becky Masterman: Discussing their books The Room by the Lake and A Twist of the Knife. Hosted by Andrew Pyper. Brigantine Room, Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto. 7:30 p.m. $10

Steve Paikin: Speaking about his experience writing Premier Bill Davis’s biography, at the Hart House Dinner Series. Hart House, 7 Hart House Circle, Toronto. 6 p.m. $70/$29

Stuart Ross: Launching the book Pockets. With Steve Venright and Frances Miller. Junction City Music Hall, 2907 Dundas Street West, Toronto. 7:30 p.m. Free

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Emily Anglin: Launching the book The Third Party. Type Books, 883 Queen St. W., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

Jean-Philippe Baril Guérard: Launching the book Sports and Pastimes. La Petite Drawn and Quarterly, 176 rue Bernard O., Montreal. 7 p.m. Free

Marina Nemat and Christopher Doda: Launching the book Best Canadian Essays 2017. With readings by some of the anthology’s contributors. Ben McNally Books, 366 Bay Street, Toronto. 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Simcoe Street Books: Store grand opening. 65 Simcoe St., Collingwood, Ont. 5–8 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Geoff Berner: Launching the book The Fiddler Is a Good Woman. Lana Lou’s, 362 Powell St. , Vancouver. 8 p.m. Free

Toronto Poetry Slam: Twelve-year anniversary, with special guest feature Amanda Hiebert. Hosted by Rahul Gupta. Drake Hotel, 1150 Queen St. W., Toronto. 8 pm. $7. torontopoetryslam.com

Warren Kinsella: Launching the YA novel Recipe for Hate. Bovine Sex Club, 542 Queen St. W., Toronto. 8 p.m. $10

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Susie Berg, Ramna Safeer, Maggie Helwig, and Bänoo Zan: Poetry reading and book signing. Novel Idea, 156 Princess St., Kingston, Ont. 5:30 p.m. $5

Méira Cook: Discussing the novel Once More with Feeling, with Charlene Diehl. Barney Theatre, Asper Jewish Community Centre, 123 Doncaster St., Winnipeg. 3 p.m.

