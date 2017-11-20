Literary event listings, Nov. 20–26, 2017

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20

John Gallagher: Launch his memoir, Big League Babble On. Cadillac Lounge, 1296 Queen St. W., Toronto. 6:30 p.m. Free

Steve Paikin: Discussing his book Bill Davis: Nation Builder, and Not So Bland After All and the current state of affairs in a world cluttered with alternative facts. Angus Glen Golf Club, 10080 Kennedy Rd., Markham, Ont. 10 a.m. Free

Stuart Ross: Launching the book Pockets. With Alison Chisholm. Rustic Bean Coffee Co., 91 King St. W., Cobourg, Ont. 7 p.m. Free

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Aaron Tucker: Launching Irresponsible Mediums: The Chess Games of Marcel Duchamp. Arts and Letters Club, 14 Elm St., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

David Johnson: Discussing Battle Royal: Monarchists vs. Republicans and the Crown of Canada at the Governors Book Club. Governor’s Pub, 233 The Esplanade, Sydney, N.S. 7 p.m. Free

The Good Lands: Launch of an art book celebrating the Canadian landscape. Parliament Hill, Centre Block, Room 256-S. 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Eric Zweig: Discussing his book The Toronto Maple Leafs: The Complete Oral History. Ginger Press Books, 848 2nd Ave. E., Owen Sound, Ont. 7 p.m. Free

Joanna Kafarowski: Presentation on her book The Polar Adventures of a Rich American Dame A Life of Louise Arner Boyd. Niagara Falls Public Library, Main Branch, 4848 Victoria Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. 7 p.m. Free

Mawenzi House Annual Book Launch: With Shenaaz Nanji, Tehmina Khan, Edem Awumey, Sanjay Talreja, Rahul Varma, and Nurjehan Aziz. Gladstone Hotel, 1214 Queen St., W., Toronto. 6:30 p.m. Free

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Diana Bishop: Discussing her book Living Up to a Legend. Collingwood Public Library, 55 Ste. Marie St., Collingwood, Ont. 7 p.m. Free

Rachel Joyce: Launching the book The Music Shop. The Hot House, The Library, 35 Church St., Toronto. 6 p.m. $100. (416) 361-0032

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Shawn Hitchins: Reading from A Brief History of Oversharing. Chapters, 17440 Yonge St., Newmarket, Ont. 7 p.m. Free

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Graham MacLachlan: Signing copies of J.P. Bickell. Chapters Shawnessy, 16061 Macleod Trail S.E., Calgary. 11 a.m. Free

Holiday Pop-Up Book Fair: Highlights include a festive wine and cheese with Kathleen Winter, birthday cake to celebrate Tundra Books’ 50th anniversary, and Rapid-Fire Reading/Ricochet Writing – a fun event in honour of Montreal Review of Books’ 20th year. Le Café in the Monument National, 1182 Blvd St. Laurent, Montreal. Nov. 25, 12-6 p.m.; Nov. 36 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Full schedule: aelaq.org and qwf.org

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Rod Carley: Launching the book A Matter of Will. Theatre Passe Muraille, 16 Ryerson Ave., Toronto. 7 p.m. Free

