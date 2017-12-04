Literary event listings, Dec. 4–10, 2017

MONDAY, DECEMBER 4

Alex Benay: Discussing his new book, Canadian Failures, at this Lunch and Learn session. Ottawa Public Library, 120 Metcalfe St., Ottawa. 12:15 p.m. Free

Jaclyn Friedman: Unscrewed book launch and talk. Ryerson Student Learning Centre Amphitheatre, 341 Yonge St., Toronto 6:30 p.m. Free

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5

Art Bar Poetry Series: With Cornelia Hoogland. Free Times Café, 320 College St., Toronto 8 p.m.

Rowers Reading Series: With Michael Fraser, Chris Gilmore, Anne McDonald, and Ursula Pflug. Supermarket, 268 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 6:30 p.m. Free. rowerspubreadingseries.com

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6

Joanna Kafarowski: Presentation about the book The Polar Adventures of a Rich American Dame A Life of Louise Arner Boyd, and the extraordinary life of this female explorer. Burlington Public Library Central Branch, 2331 New St., Burlington, Ont. 3 p.m. Free

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7

Cornelia Hoogland: Reading, with guest Jim Johnstone. Knife Fork Book, 281 Augusta Ave., Toronto. 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

Kim Clarke Champniss: Performing his theatrical monologue, Skinheads, Fur Traders, and DJs, based on his recently published memoir of the same name. Mahtay Café & Lounge, 241 St. Paul St., St. Catharines, Ont. 2 p.m. Free

Peter Goddar: Signing The Great Gould. Curiosity House Books, 178 Mill St., Creemore, Ont. 10 a.m. Free

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10

Ben McNally Books and Brunch: This month’s books include Nick Mount (Arrival: The Story of CanLit), David Silcox (Tom Thomson), Linda Spalding (A Reckoning), and Ken Dryden (Game Change). Omni King Edward Hotel, 37 King St. E., Toronto. 10 a.m. $55.

