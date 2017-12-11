Literary event listings: Dec. 11–17, 2017

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13

By the River: New Poetry and Prose from the River Narrows Book Launch: With readings by several writers included in this anthology. Windsor Public Library Central Branch. 850 Ouellette Ave., Windsor, Ont. 6:30 p.m. Free

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

Kim Clarke Champniss: Performing his theatrical monologue, Skinheads, Fur Traders, and DJs, based on his recently published memoir of the same name. The Tell, 401 Richmond St. W., Toronto. 6:30 p.m. Free

ONGOING

Story Lines and Colours: A solo exhibit by Genie Weinstein featuring a selection of her artwork in the genre of book illustration. Northern District Library, 2nd floor, 40 Orchard View Blvd., Toronto. Dec. 1–31

Send listings for any Canadian literary events to events@quillandquire.com. Please include within the body of your email: name of event/featured author, a brief description, venue, street address, city, s tart time, cost of admission, and contact phone number or website. Q&Q is happy to list general information for literary festivals, but cannot list individual sessions. All remaining 2017 events must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Quill & Quire’s final event listing will appear on Dec. 15.