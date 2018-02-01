Festival of Literary Diversity partners with Centre for Equitable Library Access on accessible book availability

The Festival of Literary Diversity has joined forces with the Centre for Equitable Library Access to ensure that author titles from this year’s event will be available in accessible book formats. The two organizations will also work together to increase awareness around the issue.

Earlier this year, CELA – a non-profit dedicated to championing public library services for patrons with print disabilities – announced its partnership with CBC Books to provide accessible formats for all shortlisted Canada Reads titles.

FOLD, which takes place May 3–6 in Brampton, Ontario, is revealing its lineup via social media. Kim Thúy (Ru) is the first author to be announced.