Sun Life pulls funding for Toronto Public Library free museum pass program

A Toronto Public Library program that provides cardholders with free entry to the city’s museums and art galleries is losing its funding sponsor at the end of 2018.

Sun Life Financial has sponsored the TPL’s Museum and Arts Pass since it was established in 2007, at a cost of approximately $200,000 a year, according to an article by CBC. Sun Life issued a statement saying that MAP no longer meets its focus on “arts organizations with programs directed to people and families without the financial means to attend and enjoy arts performances, music schools and access instruments.”

More than 1.5 million people across 100 TPL branches have accessed MAP in the past 10 years. TPL manager of stakeholder relations Ana-Maria Critchley told CBC there currently isn’t a new sponsor lined up, but is confident that one will sign up before Sun Life’s funding disappears.